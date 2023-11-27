New Law To Impose Heavy Penalties To Curb Examination Paper Leakages - Minister Moyo

Speaking at the National Association of Primary Heads national conference in Mutare recently, Minister Moyo said this year, there were no exam leakages. He said:

We have had the problem of exam leaks in recent years. We have had even Grade Seven exam papers leaking.

We are happy that this year, we have not had exam leakages and that makes me proud.

Going forward, we are now focusing on more stringent measures on this challenge of exam leaks.

We have drafted a Bill that we sent to the Attorney General’s office meant to come up with more stringent measures against exam leaks.

The ZIMSEC (Zimbabwe School Examinations Council) Act provisions, are to me, archaic.

We want to come up with progressive provisions such as imposing nine or 10-year jail terms on anyone responsible for exam paper leaks. That will be a deterrent.