Ngezi Platinum Stars Crowned 2023 Premier Soccer League Champions

As the Ngezi players lifted the trophy, there was a standing ovation even from the Bosso fans.

Madamburo will face Dynamos in the Chibuku Super Cup final on 03 December at Baobab Stadium in Mhondoro.

In the other matches played on Sunday, Hwange were held to a goalless draw by Chicken Inn, while CAPS United beat Herentals 2-1.

Meanwhile, Black Rhinos, Sheasham, Triangle United and Cranborne Bullets were relegated from the Zimbabwe Premier Soccer League.

Arenel, Chegutu Pirates, Tenax and TelOne will be rubbing shoulders with the big boys next season after they got promoted from the four regional Division One leagues.

