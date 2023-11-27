OPC Deputy Chief Secretary's Daughter Dies In Car Crash

Her father confirmed the sad news to The Herald. Said Manungo:

I lost a daughter, Kundayi Manungo, in a road accident in Melfort on Thursday around 14:30 PM. Get Pindula News on our WhatsApp Channel Subscribe here: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029Va84dngJP21B2nWeyM3v The accident was just before the bridge in between the dualised sections of the highway. We plan to bury her in Shurugwi on Tuesday. Mourners are gathered at 15 Worpleston Way in Glen Lorne, where Kundayi will lie in state on Sunday before departure for Shurugwi on Monday morning.

Meanwhile, the Office of the President and Cabinet (OPC) on Sunday consoled the Manungo family.

Speaking at her funeral wake in Harare yesterday, Deputy Chief Secretary in the OPC, Reverend Paul Damasane, said:

We want to pass our condolences to our brother and colleague at the loss of his daughter. It never is anything that is usual because we have grown to know that you bury your parents and your elders not the other way round. So, it is a loss that we ask God to help him and the rest of the family to handle. We want to say to VaManungo, “may God grant you comfort in this difficult time.

The funeral wake at the Manungo family home in Glen Lorne, Harare, was attended by several senior Government officials including the Chairman of the Public Service Commission Vincent Hungwe.

