ZANU PF Member Dies On Campaign Trail

Comrades, this is both painful and energy-sapping. We were with this sister in the Ward 14 programme in Beitbridge West.

Yesterday, (Friday) we left her at the command centre. Today (Saturday) we went with her but she appeared unwell.

We tried convincing her to remain behind but she insisted on going to the programme.

When we knocked off, she showed signs of stress and we took her to hospital where all failed with her blood sugar level reported high, above 40. It is too hot here (in Beitbridge).

To us it’s painful but her courage to die on duty is worth all respect. For us who were with her, it has badly impacted us. But this is a heroine who has gone.