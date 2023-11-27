ZEC Prints Ballot Papers For December Local Government By-elections

It is hereby notified, in terms of section 52A (2) of the Electoral Act [Chapter 2:13], that for purposes of the by-elections to be held on the 9 of December 2023, Printing and Minting Company of Zimbabwe Pvt (Ltd) located at No. 1 George Drive, Msasa, Harare, was given the mandate to print ballot papers to be used for the Local Authority by-elections. A total of Ninety-nine thousand one hundred and fifty (99 150) Local Authority ballot papers have been printed for the conduct of the by-elections.

He said ZEC has also printed 2 850 ballot papers for the Chinhoyi Ward 2 by-election scheduled for 02 December.

The participation of recalled Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) representatives remains uncertain as Sengezo Tshabangu, the self-proclaimed interim secretary general of the CCC, who recalled them, has filed an urgent High Court application seeking to have their names removed from the ballot paper.

Tshabangu insists that the former representatives are no longer CCC members and should be disqualified from representing the party in the upcoming by-elections.

The High Court has yet to rule on the matter.

