ZIFA Part Ways With Mpandare, Gwesela And Mutekede

4 minutes ago Mon, 27 Nov 2023 19:49:16 GMT

The Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) has parted ways with Xolisani Gwesela, Wellington Mpandare, and Wilson Mutekede by mutual termination of contracts.

Gwesela was the Acting Secretary General, Mpandare was the General Manager-National Teams, and Mutekede was the Technical Director.

ZIFA confirmed the development via a press release on Monday night. ZIFA said:

