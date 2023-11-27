ZIFA Part Ways With Mpandare, Gwesela And Mutekede
The Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) has parted ways with Xolisani Gwesela, Wellington Mpandare, and Wilson Mutekede by mutual termination of contracts.
Gwesela was the Acting Secretary General, Mpandare was the General Manager-National Teams, and Mutekede was the Technical Director.
ZIFA confirmed the development via a press release on Monday night. ZIFA said:
Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) wishes to inform all its valued stakeholders and the public that the Association has mutually agreed to part ways with the following employees:
1. Mr Xolisani Gwesela (Acting Secretary General)
2. Mr Wellington Mpandare (General Manager-National Teams)
3. Mr Wilson Mutekede (Technical Director)
The Association would like to thank them for their dedication and commitment throughout the years. We wish them the best in their future endeavours.
More: Pindula News