5 People Die In Two Separate Accidents, Five Others Injured
Three people died in an afternoon road accident on Monday, November 27, 2023, along the Bulawayo-Maphisa road. The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) stated that a Mazda 5 vehicle veered off the road, collided with a tree, and flipped over, leaving four others injured. Read a police report seen by Pindula News:
The ZRP confirms a fatal road traffic accident which occurred at the 105-kilometre peg along Bulawayo-Maphisa Road on 27/11/23 at around 1230 hours in which three people were killed whilst four others were injured when a Mazda 5 vehicle veered off the road before hitting a tree and landing on its roof. Bodies of the victims were taken to Maphisa District Hospital for post-mortem whilst the injured are admitted at the same hospital.
In a separate accident, two people lost their lives, and one person was injured. It happened on November 25, 2023, around 7:00 PM when a Toyota Alteza car went off the road and crashed into a tree along 12th Avenue, between Park Road and Herman Road. The deceased were taken to the United Bulawayo Group of Hospitals for post-mortem, while the injured person is receiving treatment at the same hospital. Accidents tend to increase during holidays and festive seasons, mostly due to various reasons.
Drivers, motorists, and pedestrians are always urged to prioritise safety during holidays and festive seasons. This includes following traffic rules, avoiding distractions, never driving under the influence, wearing seatbelts, being cautious at intersections, watching for pedestrians, using designated crosswalks, staying visible, being patient and considerate, and staying alert and well-rested. By making responsible choices, we can all contribute to a safer road environment.
