5 People Die In Two Separate Accidents, Five Others Injured

6 minutes ago Tue, 28 Nov 2023 16:35:10 GMT

Three people died in an afternoon road accident on Monday, November 27, 2023, along the Bulawayo-Maphisa road. The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) stated that a Mazda 5 vehicle veered off the road, collided with a tree, and flipped over, leaving four others injured. Read a police report seen by Pindula News:

The ZRP confirms a fatal road traffic accident which occurred at the 105-kilometre peg along Bulawayo-Maphisa Road on 27/11/23 at around 1230 hours in which three people were killed whilst four others were injured when a Mazda 5 vehicle veered off the road before hitting a tree and landing on its roof. Bodies of the victims were taken to Maphisa District Hospital for post-mortem whilst the injured are admitted at the same hospital.

In a separate accident, two people lost their lives, and one person was injured. It happened on November 25, 2023, around 7:00 PM when a Toyota Alteza car went off the road and crashed into a tree along 12th Avenue, between Park Road and Herman Road. The deceased were taken to the United Bulawayo Group of Hospitals for post-mortem, while the injured person is receiving treatment at the same hospital. Accidents tend to increase during holidays and festive seasons, mostly due to various reasons.

Feedback