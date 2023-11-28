Lawyers Overturn Job Sikhala's Conviction And Sentence

Sikhala was arrested in June 2022 during the funeral wake of slain Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) activist Moreblessing Ali. He has been in prison ever since.

Sikhala still faces incitement of public violence charges. The allegations against him include inciting people to commit public violence by joining a foiled 31 July 2020 protest march intended to express dissatisfaction with President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s government.

Get Pindula News on our WhatsApp Channel Subscribe here: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029Va84dngJP21B2nWeyM3v

The police also charged Sikhala with inciting public violence as an alternative charge. It is claimed that between May and July 2020, the former Zengeza West legislator incited people to engage in demonstrations that would lead to violence and disrupt peace through video clips with violent messages. The court was informed that Sikhala even called upon Zimbabweans residing outside the country to participate in the protest scheduled for July 31, 2020.

The foiled protests were meant to express discontent with corruption, misgovernance, and the exploitation of national resources by the political elite. The demonstrations received support from various stakeholders, including political parties.

Tags

Leave a Comment