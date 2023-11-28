Lawyers Overturn Job Sikhala's Conviction And Sentence
Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights (ZLHR) have successfully helped Job Sikhala overturn his conviction and sentence. Sikhala was previously found guilty of obstruction and defeating the course of justice. However, with the assistance of Jeremiah Bamu, Harrison Nkomo, and Advocate Reginald Mutero, lawyers from ZLHR, his conviction and sentence have been overturned. In a post on X seen by Pindula News, the lawyers said:
We have overturned the conviction & sentence of Hon. Job Sikhala, who had been convicted for obstruction & defeating the course of justice. Join us in thanking our dedicated & tireless lawyers @bamujm Harrison Nkomo & Advocate Mutero. We are ZLHR!
Job Sikhala, a former Zengeza West Member of Parliament, was on 3 May 2023 convicted of obstruction of justice in the murder investigations of CCC activist Moreblessing Ali. He allegedly interfered with police investigations and obstructed the course of justice.
Sikhala was arrested in June 2022 during the funeral wake of slain Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) activist Moreblessing Ali. He has been in prison ever since.
Sikhala still faces incitement of public violence charges. The allegations against him include inciting people to commit public violence by joining a foiled 31 July 2020 protest march intended to express dissatisfaction with President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s government.
The police also charged Sikhala with inciting public violence as an alternative charge. It is claimed that between May and July 2020, the former Zengeza West legislator incited people to engage in demonstrations that would lead to violence and disrupt peace through video clips with violent messages. The court was informed that Sikhala even called upon Zimbabweans residing outside the country to participate in the protest scheduled for July 31, 2020.
The foiled protests were meant to express discontent with corruption, misgovernance, and the exploitation of national resources by the political elite. The demonstrations received support from various stakeholders, including political parties.