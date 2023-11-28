South African Airline, Airlink, Has Launched 3 Weekly Flights From Victoria Falls To Kruger Mpumalanga Airport

5 minutes ago Tue, 28 Nov 2023 17:49:31 GMT

Airlink, an airline based in Johannesburg, South Africa, has launched three weekly flights from Victoria Falls to Kruger Mpumalanga Airport. This new route makes it the third South African destination from Victoria Falls.

Travellers can now easily explore the majestic Victoria Falls and connect to the incredible wildlife of Kruger National Park. The flights will operate on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays. Additionally, starting from December 4, the airline will increase its weekly flights from Durban to Harare to six, with the addition of Monday and Friday options. In a statement seen by Pindula News, the airline said: