South African Airline, Airlink, Has Launched 3 Weekly Flights From Victoria Falls To Kruger Mpumalanga Airport
Airlink, an airline based in Johannesburg, South Africa, has launched three weekly flights from Victoria Falls to Kruger Mpumalanga Airport. This new route makes it the third South African destination from Victoria Falls.
Travellers can now easily explore the majestic Victoria Falls and connect to the incredible wildlife of Kruger National Park. The flights will operate on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays. Additionally, starting from December 4, the airline will increase its weekly flights from Durban to Harare to six, with the addition of Monday and Friday options. In a statement seen by Pindula News, the airline said:
Zimbabwe extended a warm welcome to us today as we mark the expansion of our flight schedule, now offering more flights from #VictoriaFalls to #Nelspruit.
The development was confirmed by the Airports Company of Zimbabwe in a statement posted on X. Read the statement:
Big news! @Fly_Airlink launches 3 times weekly flights from Victoria Falls to Kruger Mpumalanga Airport, marking it the third South African destination from Vic Falls. Explore the majestic Victoria Falls and easily connect to the incredible wildlife of Kruger National Park.
Some Zimbabweans have expressed their approval of the new flights launched by Airlink, but they also believe that the country should focus on revitalizing its national carrier, Air Zimbabwe. Air Zimbabwe has faced various challenges and has not been operating at its full potential for several years. The people feel that it is important for the government to prioritise the revival of Air Zimbabwe in order to enhance the country’s aviation industry and provide more options for travellers.
