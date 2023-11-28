Zimbabwean Ranger Gets An Award From Prince William For Protecting Painted Dogs

According to John Lemon, the chairman of Painted Dog Conservation Inc, Jealous Mpofu is a local hero who has made a significant impact on shaping the future of the next generation. Jealous joined Painted Dog Conservation in 1997 and now leads a team responsible for tracking and monitoring packs of painted dogs in Hwange National Park. He also works with the local community to remove snares and combat poaching. Jealous takes care of five packs of dogs, knowing each one individually as if they were his own. He is highly respected in his community and serves as an inspiring role model for aspiring conservationists, teaching them the importance of understanding, empathy, and conserving the species they love. Tusk CEO, Charlie Mayhew said:

Each year we are blown away by the commitment, excellence and passion of our winners. Our 2023 conservation leaders are no exception. Truly exemplary, Ekwoge Abwe (Cameroon), Fanny Minesi (Democratic Republic of the Congo) and Jealous Mpofu (Zimbabwe) are inspirations to their communities and the pure definition of biodiversity defenders. It is an honour to celebrate them. Get Pindula News on our WhatsApp Channel Subscribe here: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029Va84dngJP21B2nWeyM3v

For over 25 years, Mpofu has devoted his life to protecting painted dogs, also known as African Wild Dogs. These dogs are the largest canids in Africa and the second largest in the world, after wolves. Unfortunately, they are endangered and listed on the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) Red List of Threatened Species.

Mpofu has been actively working to safeguard these dogs from threats like poaching, loss of habitat, and habitat fragmentation. Ronnie Sibanda, the marketing and communications manager of PDC, praised Mpofu for his well-deserved recognition and his selfless dedication to painted dog conservation. The population of painted dogs in Africa has drastically decreased from around 500,000 to approximately 7,000 due to poaching, habitat loss, and fragmentation. In Zimbabwe, there are around 700 painted dogs living in the wild, which represents about 10% of the global population.

