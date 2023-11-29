Former Education Minister Mutumbuka Narrates How His US$600,000 House Was Stolen

5 minutes ago Wed, 29 Nov 2023 05:16:11 GMT

Zimbabwe’s first Education minister, Dr Dzingai Mutumbuka, recently revealed that he almost lost his house, valued at US$600,000, to an organised syndicate of thieves operating in collaboration with the Deeds Registry Office and the judiciary. This shocking revelation highlights the pervasive nature of corruption in Zimbabwe and the vulnerability of property owners to fraudulent activities.

Mutumbuka, who served as the Minister of Education and Culture from 1980 to 1988, and later held senior management positions at the World Bank, has been embroiled in a legal battle to reclaim his property for the past two years.

What Transpired:

The case began when two individuals, Prosper Biziweck and Tatenda “Shaft” Wakatama, appeared in court facing forgery charges. It was alleged that they produced fake documents and sold Mutumbuka’s house, working in conjunction with accomplices and officials from the Deeds Registry offices.

Feedback