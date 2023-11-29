Health Experts Warn Of Severe Health Complications As Temperatures Surge In Zimbabwe

People should drink a lot of water to avoid dehydration, which may result in blood pressure-related illnesses. When you are dehydrated it means you will not have enough water in the body, leaving the body largely with salt causing blood pressure. So, instead of trying to measure the number of litres you drank, just check the colour of your urine. Get Pindula News on our WhatsApp Channel Subscribe here: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029Va84dngJP21B2nWeyM3v

Another medical health expert, Dr Misheck Ruwende, said the effects of the heat could be mild to severe.

The implications can be as mild as just headaches and I’m sure a lot of people are having headaches due to this weather. You can have heat rash, heat burn going up heat cramps. You can also experience life-threatening ones for example heat stroke and heat exhaustion. So, we encourage people to drink water as much as possible. They should avoid alcohol, caffeine, and sugary drinks because those types of drinks make us lose water. We have to be as hydrated as possible. The public should avoid leaving children, the elderly, and pets in the cars because the car can quickly heat up even if the windows can be slightly opened. You might have heard of children who died after being left in the car. That is a big problem and it can easily happen and we must never leave the elderly and minors in cars. The people who are at higher risk and the elderly, people suffering from asthma and heart diseases. Their symptoms can be exacerbated by the heat and they have to stay away from heat as much as they can.

The rising temperatures and lack of rainfall have had a detrimental impact on farmers and the general public alike. The prolonged dry spell, which is a reflection of El Nino weather conditions, has instilled anxiety and fears of drought. Environmental experts attribute these adverse weather patterns to climate change induced by greenhouse gas emissions. Unfortunately, until more rains are received, the situation is expected to remain unpredictable.

In terms of outdoor activities, it is advisable to plan them during the cooler parts of the day, particularly in the morning and evening when temperatures are lower. From a nutritional perspective, incorporating hydrating foods into one’s diet, such as watermelons, cucumbers, peaches, and lettuce, can also help combat dehydration.

Despite reports circulating of collapsing and deaths due to the heatwave, these claims have been dismissed as false. According to the Meteorological Service Department (MSD), the recent heatwave can be attributed to clear skies and reduced cloud formation. However, they anticipate transitional weather patterns with cooler winds and increased rainfall in the coming days, which should provide some relief from the intense heat.

