President Mnangagwa Invited To Attend The Inauguration Of President Andry Rajoelina Of Madagascar

Zimbabwe’s ruling party, ZANU PF, also attended the meeting and confirmed that President Mnangagwa will be attending the investiture ceremony in Madagascar.

President Mnangagwa has emphasised the unity and solidarity of SADC member states, stating that they are “one people” working together for peace, stability, and socio-economic development. He said:

Get Pindula News on our WhatsApp Channel Subscribe here: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029Va84dngJP21B2nWeyM3v

Dating back to the days of our liberation struggle, and indeed since time immemorial, we are collectively united by unbreakable bonds cemented by historical, cultural and family ties. We are one people. This unity, love and common purpose, among our countries, must be nurtured and defended for shared peace and stability as well as the socio-economic development and prosperity of our peoples.

ZANU PF national spokesperson Ambassador Christopher Mutsvangwa said:

The President has indicated that he will be attending the investiture of his brother President Rajoelina of Madagascar. So as fellow SADC countries, we will be having that special occasion as we celebrate our elections, our democracy and celebrate our regional solidarity.

The invitation from Madagascar comes at a time when the opposition party in Zimbabwe, the Citizens Coalition for Change, has disputed the results of the recent presidential election and called for fresh elections. They allege that the ruling party, ZANU PF, and the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) rigged the election in favour of President Mnangagwa. The invitation from a SADC member country may dampen hopes for a fresh election.

Tags

Leave a Comment