South Africa: Elevator Accident At Impala Platinum Holdings' Mine Leaves 11 Dead, 75 Injured
An elevator accident at an Impala Platinum Holdings’ (Implats) platinum mine in South Africa has resulted in the death of 11 workers and injured 75 others, with 14 in critical condition. The incident occurred on Monday evening at the end of the workers’ shift at a mine in Rustenburg. Implats has suspended all operations and launched an investigation into the cause of the accident. The Minister of Mineral Resources and Energy, Gwede Mantashe, has also announced a government investigation into the tragedy.
All 86 workers involved were in the elevator at the time of the accident. Some of the injured workers have suffered serious fractures. The elevator dropped an estimated 200 meters, though further investigations will provide more accurate details. The mine shaft itself is approximately 1 kilometre deep.
In a statement seen by Pindula News, Platinum Holdings Limited (Implats) said the elevator unexpectedly started going down while carrying workers to the surface. The rapid descent was stopped by the counterweight getting trapped. Emergency protocols were followed, and rescue teams were mobilised. Read the statement in part:
Impala Platinum Holdings Limited (Implats) is devastated to report that 11 employees tragically lost their lives in the serious accident at Impala Rustenburg’s 11 Shaft at 16:54 yesterday afternoon. A further 75 employees were injured in the accident and were transferred and admitted for treatment to four hospitals in the region. The mine rescue operation is complete and all 86 employees are accounted for.
We are presently in the process of informing and liaising with the impacted families in consultation with the Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (AMCU) and are working closely with the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy (DMRE). All mining operations at Impala Rustenburg are suspended today.
Implats CEO, Nico Muller, said:
This is the darkest day in the history of Implats and our hearts are heavy for the lives lost and the individuals affected by this devasting accident. We are deeply shocked and saddened by the loss of our colleagues and are in the process of ensuring all next of kin have been contacted. Implats is offering ongoing support to the families and colleagues of those lost in service. We also hold our injured colleagues in our thoughts at this incredibly difficult time.
I extend my deepest gratitude to the local medical services from the Bojanala District and the Impala Medical Services team who worked tirelessly during this crisis to provide the necessary emergency paramedic services, secure additional ICU beds and ambulances, mobilise additional general surgeons and secure the support of three private hospitals to assist our Impala Hospital in caring for the critically injured.
We are also extremely grateful to all the proto and rescue teams for their tireless and courageous efforts, working under very difficult circumstances, to rescue our 11 Shaft team members. We value the efforts of all stakeholders coming together in this extremely difficult time, particularly the emergency responders.
South Africa is the world’s largest producer of platinum, and the Impala Rustenburg mine is one of the largest platinum mines globally. The country has seen a decrease in mining fatalities in recent years, with 49 reported in 2022 compared to 74 the previous year. This is a significant improvement from the nearly 300 fatalities recorded in the year 2000.
Implats has a subsidiary in Zimbabwe, Zimplats, which operates the Ngezi mine and benefits from the support of Implats. Both companies are involved in platinum mining but have separate operations and management teams.