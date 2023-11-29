South Africa: Elevator Accident At Impala Platinum Holdings' Mine Leaves 11 Dead, 75 Injured

8 minutes ago Wed, 29 Nov 2023 11:17:52 GMT

An elevator accident at an Impala Platinum Holdings’ (Implats) platinum mine in South Africa has resulted in the death of 11 workers and injured 75 others, with 14 in critical condition. The incident occurred on Monday evening at the end of the workers’ shift at a mine in Rustenburg. Implats has suspended all operations and launched an investigation into the cause of the accident. The Minister of Mineral Resources and Energy, Gwede Mantashe, has also announced a government investigation into the tragedy.

All 86 workers involved were in the elevator at the time of the accident. Some of the injured workers have suffered serious fractures. The elevator dropped an estimated 200 meters, though further investigations will provide more accurate details. The mine shaft itself is approximately 1 kilometre deep.

In a statement seen by Pindula News, Platinum Holdings Limited (Implats) said the elevator unexpectedly started going down while carrying workers to the surface. The rapid descent was stopped by the counterweight getting trapped. Emergency protocols were followed, and rescue teams were mobilised. Read the statement in part:

