Zimbabwean Nurse Receives Outstanding Nurse Award In UK
A Zimbabwean nurse at Leighton Hospital in the United Kingdom (UK), Sharon Chakandinakira, has received an award for her exceptional contribution to equality, diversity, and inclusion. Sharon, who relocated from Zimbabwe to the UK in 2021, was recently honoured at a prestigious ceremony held by the Royal College of Nursing (RCN) in Manchester. The event brought together colleagues from various health and social care sectors across the North West region, NHS Mid Cheshire Hospitals reported.
Sharon’s journey towards this recognition began with her participation in the BAME Leadership Programme, a valuable initiative that empowered her to advance her career at Mid Cheshire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust. In addition to this, she undertook the Professional Nurse Advocate course, a nationally recognized qualification designed to enhance the understanding of challenges faced by colleagues and facilitate improvements within the NHS.
Furthermore, Sharon completed quality improvement coaching and played a pivotal role in organizing cultural awareness days at Mid Cheshire. Her colleagues, who nominated her for the award, described her as a true inspiration. They commended her for utilizing her training to nurture fellow colleagues and support their overall well-being.
Sharon’s efforts have had a significant impact on staff recruitment at Leighton Hospital, particularly through the Trust’s international program. Her dedication and commitment to fostering an inclusive and diverse environment have not gone unnoticed.
Out of numerous deserving candidates, Sharon was selected as one of only six winners at the RCN North West’s annual awards ceremony, held at Limelight Old Trafford. She was presented with the Outstanding Contribution to Equality, Diversity, and Inclusion Award. Estephanie Dunn, the Regional Director of RCN North West, personally congratulated her on this achievement.
Expressing her gratitude, Sharon acknowledged the support of various individuals who played a pivotal role in her success, including the Matron, Ward Manager, and the Pastoral Team. She said:
I would like to express my deepest gratitude to everyone who has played a role in helping me achieve this award, especially the Matron, Ward Manager, and the Pastoral Team.
This award is a testament to the hard work, dedication, and passion that I have invested in my career and I am grateful for the recognition.
Scott Malton, Chief Nursing Officer, praised Sharon’s personal growth and unwavering commitment to her team and the Trust. He highlighted the immense difference she has made by supporting the well-being and professional development of her colleagues, particularly as part of the successful international recruitment program.
The RCN North West’s awards aim to celebrate the exceptional contributions of nursing staff from diverse backgrounds in health and social care. The ceremony took place during the annual Black History Month event, providing a platform to honour the achievements of those who have positively impacted their respective fields.