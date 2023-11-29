Zimbabwean Nurse Receives Outstanding Nurse Award In UK

Sharon’s efforts have had a significant impact on staff recruitment at Leighton Hospital, particularly through the Trust’s international program. Her dedication and commitment to fostering an inclusive and diverse environment have not gone unnoticed.

Out of numerous deserving candidates, Sharon was selected as one of only six winners at the RCN North West’s annual awards ceremony, held at Limelight Old Trafford. She was presented with the Outstanding Contribution to Equality, Diversity, and Inclusion Award. Estephanie Dunn, the Regional Director of RCN North West, personally congratulated her on this achievement.

Expressing her gratitude, Sharon acknowledged the support of various individuals who played a pivotal role in her success, including the Matron, Ward Manager, and the Pastoral Team. She said:

I would like to express my deepest gratitude to everyone who has played a role in helping me achieve this award, especially the Matron, Ward Manager, and the Pastoral Team. This award is a testament to the hard work, dedication, and passion that I have invested in my career and I am grateful for the recognition.

Scott Malton, Chief Nursing Officer, praised Sharon’s personal growth and unwavering commitment to her team and the Trust. He highlighted the immense difference she has made by supporting the well-being and professional development of her colleagues, particularly as part of the successful international recruitment program.

The RCN North West’s awards aim to celebrate the exceptional contributions of nursing staff from diverse backgrounds in health and social care. The ceremony took place during the annual Black History Month event, providing a platform to honour the achievements of those who have positively impacted their respective fields.

