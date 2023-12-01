Farmers Advised To Plant Short Season Seed Varieties

15 minutes ago Fri, 01 Dec 2023 07:24:06 GMT

Farmers across the country have been urged to plant short-season crop varieties this summer season following delays to the start of the rainy season.

In an interview with New Ziana, Ministry of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development chief agronomist Rutendo Nhongonhema said farmers should finish preparing their land while waiting for the onset of the rains. She said: