Here Is How To View ZIMSEC Grade Seven Results Online

5 minutes ago Fri, 01 Dec 2023 11:36:43 GMT

The Zimbabwe School Examinations Council (ZIMSEC) 2023 Grade Seven results are out with the pass rate increasing by 5.48 percent from last year.

Here is how you can access the results on the ZIMSEC website:

1. Visit the ZIMSEC website at www.zimsec.co.zw and you will be taken to the home page.

