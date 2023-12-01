Pindula|Search Pindula
Account
HomeEducation

Here Is How To View ZIMSEC Grade Seven Results Online

5 minutes agoFri, 01 Dec 2023 11:36:43 GMT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedIn
Here Is How To View ZIMSEC Grade Seven Results Online

The Zimbabwe School Examinations Council (ZIMSEC) 2023 Grade Seven results are out with the pass rate increasing by 5.48 percent from last year.

Here is how you can access the results on the ZIMSEC website:

1. Visit the ZIMSEC website at www.zimsec.co.zw and you will be taken to the home page.

2. Click on view Results and you will be taken to a page that shows all the country’s 10 regions [R1-Harare, R2-Manicaland, R3-Mashonaland East, R4-Matabeleland North, R5-Midlands, R7-Masvingo, R7-Mashonaland Central, R8-Mashonaland West, R9-Matabeleland South, R10-Bulawayo].

3. Select the region where your school is located and proceed to the instructions for registration.

Get Pindula News on our WhatsApp Channel

Subscribe here: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029Va84dngJP21B2nWeyM3v

More: Pindula News

Share to WhatsApp

Tags

Grade 7 Results

0 Comments

Leave a Comment

Generate a Whatsapp Message

Buy Phones on Credit.

More Deals
Feedback