Here Is How To View ZIMSEC Grade Seven Results Online
The Zimbabwe School Examinations Council (ZIMSEC) 2023 Grade Seven results are out with the pass rate increasing by 5.48 percent from last year.
Here is how you can access the results on the ZIMSEC website:
1. Visit the ZIMSEC website at www.zimsec.co.zw and you will be taken to the home page.
2. Click on view Results and you will be taken to a page that shows all the country’s 10 regions [R1-Harare, R2-Manicaland, R3-Mashonaland East, R4-Matabeleland North, R5-Midlands, R7-Masvingo, R7-Mashonaland Central, R8-Mashonaland West, R9-Matabeleland South, R10-Bulawayo].
3. Select the region where your school is located and proceed to the instructions for registration.
