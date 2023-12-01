Recalled Ian Makone Still Running Harare | Report
Recalled Harare mayor Ian Makone is reportedly still in charge of affairs at the municipality by hand-holding his inexperienced successor Lovejoy Chitengu.
Chitengu was recently elected mayor of Harare after Makone and his deputy Kudzai Kadzombe are several other councillors were recalled by self-proclaimed Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) interim secretary-general, Sengezo Tshabangu.
Responding to NewsDay on Thursday, Makone said Chitengu has a right to get advice from other councillors. He said:
We were recalled by people who did not have the mandate to recall us. The new mayor has a right to get advice from somewhere and not necessarily me. Even during my time as mayor, I would also seek advice from my fellow councillors.
As CCC, we have good councillors and we will never leave a vacuum because our members have been recalled.
However, CCC leader Nelson Chamisa reportedly ordered Chitengu’s election to avoid having a capable individual who could outshine Makone.
Chitengu’s election was marred by clashes, with one of the recalled councillors, Denford Ngadziore allegedly manhandling former mayor Jacob Mafume while blocking him from participating in the polls.
Chamisa has in the past been accused of imposing his loyalists to positions without considering their capacity to serve effectively in the roles.
