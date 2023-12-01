Warriors Move Up On FIFA World Rankings

6 minutes ago Fri, 01 Dec 2023 06:55:47 GMT

Zimbabwe’s national senior men’s football team, the Warriors, has moved up one place on the FIFA/Coca-Cola World Ranking to number 124.

International matches were played across the world in November 2023, with FIFA World Cup 26 qualifiers taking place in Africa, Asia and South America.

The other international matches played last month included UEFA EURO 2024 qualifying matches, Concacaf Nations League 2023-24 encounters and the Pacific Games 2023.

Feedback