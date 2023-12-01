Warriors Move Up On FIFA World Rankings
Zimbabwe’s national senior men’s football team, the Warriors, has moved up one place on the FIFA/Coca-Cola World Ranking to number 124.
International matches were played across the world in November 2023, with FIFA World Cup 26 qualifiers taking place in Africa, Asia and South America.
The other international matches played last month included UEFA EURO 2024 qualifying matches, Concacaf Nations League 2023-24 encounters and the Pacific Games 2023.
These matches have all had a significant effect on the FIFA/Coca-Cola World Ranking.
Zimbabwe drew 0-0 against Rwanda and played a 1-1 draw against Nigeria in the 2026 World Cup Qualifiers Group C games.
The two draws have seen Zimbabwe gaining six points which moved them one place up to number 124 in the world.
On the African rankings, the Warriors remained in the 34th position.
More: Pindula News