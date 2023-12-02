Thousands Of Zimbabwean Health And Care Workers Get UK Visas

According to NewsDay, the figure rose from 4 270 Zimbabwean emigrants to the UK in June 2020.

In terms of countries to be granted health and care worker visas, Zimbabwe was in third place after India with 33 669 and Nigeria at 22 278, respectively. Read the report:

Get Pindula News on our WhatsApp Channel Subscribe here: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029Va84dngJP21B2nWeyM3v

Those immigrating long-term on work-related visas (main applicants and dependants) made up 33% of non-EU long-term immigration in the YE (year ended) June 2023, with an estimated 322 000 arrivals. This is compared with 198 000 in YE June 2022. This is split fairly evenly between main applicants (169 000) and dependants (154 000)… Home Office data show that Indian nationals represented 38% of all dependants issued a work visa alongside main applicants, followed by Nigerian and Zimbabwean nationals (17% and 9%, respectively).

According to a newZWire report, the number of Zimbabweans who moved to the United Kingdom to do health and care work rose by 169% in the year to September.

In the 12 months to September, a total of 21 130 Zimbabweans were given visas to work in the UK health system.

That’s 13 284 more Zimbabweans than in the year to September last year, a 169% increase.

Data released by the Zimbabwe National Statistics Agency (ZIMSTAT) shows that Zimbabweans are leaving their country in record numbers.

According to a ZIMSTAT report in 2022, there was a “steady increase” in the number of emigrants between 2001 to 2015, and then a sharp increase that peaked in 2021.

More: Pindula News

Tags

Leave a Comment