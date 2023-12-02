UK Avails US$32 Million Grant For Zimbabwean Education Sector
Zimbabwe has received US$32.4 million from the United Kingdom which will support the southern African country’s education sector, reported NewsDay.
The grant will benefit disadvantaged schools, support a new curriculum and improve student retention.
Speaking during the launch of the Global Partnership for Education (GPE) funding, Primary and Secondary Education Minister Torerayi Moyo said:
The Girl Education Acceleration (GEA) is a pivotal investment that will boost support to girls where they lag behind boys more so at a time when some gains realised pre-COVID-19 have eroded.
Transforming education through improved equitable access to quality education and relevant learning for all is needed now in Zimbabwe.
We need to reimagine education and combat inequality, to ensure that all children gain foundational skills to navigate the green and digital transitions.
British ambassador to Zimbabwe Peter Vowles said the country has received over US$111 million in grants since it joined the GPE in 2013. He said:
Zimbabwe joined the GPE in 2013, and since then has received over US$111 million in grant funding.
And I’m delighted to announce another US$32.4 million of further support today.
The main focus of the coordinating agency is to support effective dialogue between development partners and the government to make sure that funds released by the GPE complement the government of Zimbabwe’s investment in education.
