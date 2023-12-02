UK Avails US$32 Million Grant For Zimbabwean Education Sector

8 minutes ago Sat, 02 Dec 2023 06:34:45 GMT

Zimbabwe has received US$32.4 million from the United Kingdom which will support the southern African country’s education sector, reported NewsDay.

The grant will benefit disadvantaged schools, support a new curriculum and improve student retention.

Speaking during the launch of the Global Partnership for Education (GPE) funding, Primary and Secondary Education Minister Torerayi Moyo said:

Feedback