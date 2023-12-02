Zimbabwe Soldiers Warned Against Drug And Substance Abuse
The Zimbabwe National Army (ZNA) has warned its members not to engage in drug and substance abuse, saying it will not tolerate such behaviour in its ranks, reported the Chronicle.
ZNA Chief of Staff Major General Hlanganani Dube warned military officers against drugs and substance abuse saying those found guilty will be discharged.
Major General Dube delivered the warning at a graduation parade of 335 soldiers who completed various courses at the Zimbabwe School of Infantry in Mbalabala on Friday, 01 December. He said:
The army has no place for anyone who abuses drugs and substances. Anyone who is found guilty will be discharged from the army instantly as it has greatly affected the youths of our nation.
The graduates comprised 14 junior officers, 320 non-commissioned officers, and one warrant officer.
They were drawn from different formations and units within the ZNA, except for 10 who were from the Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Service (ZPCS).
