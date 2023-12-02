Zimbabwe Soldiers Warned Against Drug And Substance Abuse

5 minutes ago Sat, 02 Dec 2023 11:52:13 GMT

The Zimbabwe National Army (ZNA) has warned its members not to engage in drug and substance abuse, saying it will not tolerate such behaviour in its ranks, reported the Chronicle.

ZNA Chief of Staff Major General Hlanganani Dube warned military officers against drugs and substance abuse saying those found guilty will be discharged.

Major General Dube delivered the warning at a graduation parade of 335 soldiers who completed various courses at the Zimbabwe School of Infantry in Mbalabala on Friday, 01 December. He said:

