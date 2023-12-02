Zimbabweans Furious Over Hike In Passport Fees

5 minutes ago Sat, 02 Dec 2023 05:42:09 GMT

Zimbabweans engaged in cross-border trade have expressed outrage after the Minister of Finance, Economic Development, and Investment Promotion Mthuli Ncube proposed to hike passport fees.

Presenting the 2024 National Budget on Thursday, 30 November, Ncube proposed to raise the fee for an ordinary passport from US$120 to US$200 and for an emergency passport from US$220 to US$300 with effect from 01 January 2024.

He said the additional revenue generated from the increase “will be ring-fenced towards road infrastructure development”.

