Zimbabweans Furious Over Hike In Passport Fees
Zimbabweans engaged in cross-border trade have expressed outrage after the Minister of Finance, Economic Development, and Investment Promotion Mthuli Ncube proposed to hike passport fees.
Presenting the 2024 National Budget on Thursday, 30 November, Ncube proposed to raise the fee for an ordinary passport from US$120 to US$200 and for an emergency passport from US$220 to US$300 with effect from 01 January 2024.
He said the additional revenue generated from the increase “will be ring-fenced towards road infrastructure development”.
Amid Zimbabwe’s economic challenges, many people survive by doing cross-border trade, and therefore, for them, a passport is a vital tool of their trade.
Thousands of unemployed Zimbabweans make a living by travelling, primarily to South Africa, Dubai and Turkey to buy goods unavailable or too expensive in Zimbabwe, for resale.
Get Pindula News on our WhatsApp Channel
Subscribe here: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029Va84dngJP21B2nWeyM3v
Mavis Chiangwa travels to South Africa regularly to buy spare parts for cars for sale in Harare.
She told BBC that although her passport is valid for another five years, the proposed hike is too much. She said:
The 67% increase is too high and will make it difficult for those wanting to apply for new passports or those renewing.
Journalist and political commentator Hopewell Chin’ono said the Zimbabwean Government “wants to make money from the misery of Zimbabweans who are running away from ZANU PF’s failed policies and corrupt rule.”
More: Pindula News