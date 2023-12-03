Grain Millers Condemn Locally-produced Wheat Variety
Local grain millers have filed a formal complaint with the Government over the quality of wheat produced from an improperly bred variety.
According to a Business Weekly report, the millers have raised concerns about the quality of yellow wheat produced from a variety developed by Seed Co.
According to millers, the wheat variety was yielding flour that was “slightly off-white” in colour, falling short of the expected standards for milling and baking.
The Grain Millers Association of Zimbabwe (GMAZ) chairman Tafadzwa Musarara told Business Weekly that they have raised concerns with the Ministry of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development about the quality of wheat they received from farmers. Said Musarara:
We received complaints from all 17 GMAZ wheat millers who account for 98 per cent of the national flour supply.
GMAZ has registered a formal complaint with the Agriculture Minister and the matter is under investigation. The wheat was received from farmers.
Seed Co managing director, Terrence Chimanya, said that the issue had been successfully dealt with upon completing a technical assessment. He said:
Speak to the Ministry as they are dealing with the issue… they have done a technical analysis and dismissed the allegations.
It is feared that some substandard wheat may have inadvertently entered the Grain Marketing Board’s silo, potentially contaminating other stored wheat supplies.
Zimbabwe’s wheat production increased by 24.3 per cent this season, reaching 467 000 tonnes compared to the previous harvest of about 375 000 tonnes.
