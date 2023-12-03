Grain Millers Condemn Locally-produced Wheat Variety

6 minutes ago Sun, 03 Dec 2023 16:10:42 GMT

Local grain millers have filed a formal complaint with the Government over the quality of wheat produced from an improperly bred variety.

According to a Business Weekly report, the millers have raised concerns about the quality of yellow wheat produced from a variety developed by Seed Co.

According to millers, the wheat variety was yielding flour that was “slightly off-white” in colour, falling short of the expected standards for milling and baking.

