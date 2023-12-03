Man Fatally Stabbed Over "Affair" With Someone's Estranged Wife

5 minutes ago Sun, 03 Dec 2023 06:36:36 GMT

A jealous 22-year-old allegedly fatally stabbed another man with an okapi knife in the stomach after accusing him of having an affair with his estranged wife.

In a statement posted on the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) account, Police said Chipengo Mpande (22) stabbed Fragment Chari (26) who later died upon admission at Kariba District Hospital.

The incident occurred on 30 November 2023. Police said:

