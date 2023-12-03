Ngezi Platinum Stars, Dynamos Clash In Chibuku Super Cup Final

This is their second appearance in the final after their 1-2 loss to Harare City at the National Sports Stadium in 2015.

Ngezi won the competition in their debut season in 2016 and were also losing finalists in 2019 and 2021.

The Glamour Boys have not won any silverware since the era of coach Kalisto Pasuwa, who left them in 2014.

Dynamos coach Genesis Mangombe said the club “really want to lift this trophy” after losing 2-1 to relegation-threatened Yadah on the final day of the league programme.

DeMbare fans were furious over the loss and are now demanding that Mangombe atone by winning the Chibuku Super Cup. Said Mangombe:

We played against Yadah last week and we lost, which was not good at all. But it happens in football. But my boys now need to prove that Dynamos are still a big team by winning the Chibuku Super Cup. This game is very important for the club. We want to appease our fans and send a message to them that we can do it. But it’s not going to be easy. Ngezi have the advantage of playing at home, so we will demand character from the boys.

Ngezi Platinum Stars coach Takesure Chiragwi who was named the Premiership’s Coach of the Year, said:

We hope we finish on a high note, but it’s not going to be easy against Dynamos. We are also playing in front of our fans and it would be nice to make them happy.

Ngezi’s key players include Soccer Star of the Year Qadr Amini, Golden Boot winner Takunda Benhura and goalkeeper and Soccer Star finalist Nelson Chadya.

DeMbare has the midfield trio of Soccer Star of the Year runner-up Donald Mudadi, finalist Tanaka Shandirwa and the hard-working Junior Makunike, as well as rising forward Elton Chikona voted the Most Promising Player of the Year.

