Police Barricade Venue For CCC Rally In Masvingo

8 minutes ago Sun, 03 Dec 2023 07:10:33 GMT

Police in Masvingo have reportedly surrounded the venue for a Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) scheduled for this Sunday, despite granting the opposition party the green light to host the event just two days ago.

CCC MP Fadzayi Mahere said that on Sunday morning, anti-riot police officers gathered outside Masvingo Car Park Grounds where recalled Ward 2 councillor Shantiel Yeukai Chiwara is scheduled to hold her last by-election rally.

Mahere said the rally was cleared by the Police two days ago, but this morning, armed police officers arrived at the venue and said that ZANU PF wanted to use the same venue so she could not proceed.

