Police "Block" CCC Cowdray Park Rally To Allow ZANU PF To Hold Its Election Campaign

Mujeyi is standing in for the national assembly while Mujuru is running for Ward Six council seat in next weekend’s by-elections.

The CCC rally was expected to be held at a popular meeting point known as “eboosteni”.

The opposition party had notified the police on 28 November 2023 as required under the MOPO Act and the rally was expected to take place from 12 noon to 2 PM.

Speaking to CITE, CCC National Assembly candidate Pashor Sibanda said on Saturday, the police notified them their rally had been cancelled to pave the way for ZANU PF’s rally. Said Sibanda:

The Police have cancelled our by-election rally which was scheduled for tomorrow (Sunday). They have cancelled because ZANU PF has also scheduled their rally at the same venue.

Contacted for comment by CITE, ZRP spokesperson, Assitant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said he was not aware of the scheduled rally. He said:

As far as we are concerned here, we are not aware of the so-called rally. As far as I am concerned, we don’t have any information at national level because these are the issues handled at local level or at district level and normally they are not obliged to inform us at national level when some of these things happen.

Meanwhile, Police in Masvingo have reportedly surrounded the venue for a CCC scheduled for this Sunday, despite granting the opposition party the green light to host the event just two days ago.

Armed anti-riot police officers were reportedly deployed outside Masvingo Car Park Grounds where recalled Ward 2 councillor and former Masvingo Mayor Shantiel Yeukai Chiwara was scheduled to hold her last by-election rally.

