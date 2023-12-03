Proposed VAT Registration Policy Meant To Protect Supermarkets - Mugano

7 minutes ago Sun, 03 Dec 2023 12:49:46 GMT

Economist Professor Gift Mugano says the proposal by the Minister of Finance, Economic Development, and Investment Promotion Mthuli Ncube to allow only traders registered for VAT purposes and in possession of valid Tax Clearance Certificates to procure goods from manufacturers is aimed at saving established supermarkets from collapse.

Mugano said if the proposal is adopted by Parliament, more than six million people who are making livelihoods from buying and selling will be negatively affected.

In his 2024 National Budget presentation on Thursday, Ncube said:

