Zimplats Hands Over US$380 000 Classroom Blocks
Zimplats last week handed over two classroom blocks and ablution facilities to authorities at Turf Primary School in Mhondoro Ngezi District, Mashonaland West Province.
The platinum miner reportedly spent US$380 000 building the facilities in an attempt to relieve congestion at the elementary school.
The Minister of Mashonaland West Provincial Affairs and Devolution, Marian Chombo, formally handed them over to the Mhondoro Ngezi Rural District Council. Business Times quoted Chombo as saying:
Behind this metamorphosis is largely Zimplats, which has been implementing life-changing projects in this town.
As with any population growth, the educational facilities in Turf Town are struggling to cope with demand.
Turf Primary School has been no exception despite the best efforts of the local authority, represented here by its chairman and chief executive.
About 3 000 learners are enrolled at the school.
Zimplats’ Head of Corporate Affairs, Busi Chindove who spoke on behalf of CEO Alex Mhembere, said:
The purpose of our existence is to create a better future for our stakeholders, who include the communities within our footprint.
In doing so, we are guided by our values of respect, care and delivery. For us at Zimplats, creating social impact among our stakeholders is integral to how we do business.
We focus on four main pillars namely: Education and skills development, community well-being, local enterprise development and infrastructure development.
This will go a long way in improving the teacher-to-student ratio from an average of 1:55 to 1:40 which could also enhance the learning environment and pass rates.
Projects started by Zimplats over the years have also benefited several schools in the Mhondoro-Ngezi and Chegutu districts among them St Michaels, David Guzuzu, Rutara Primary, Saruwe Primary, Marshal Hartley, Saruwe Secondary, Wanganui Primary and Wanganui Secondary.
