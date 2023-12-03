Zimplats Hands Over US$380 000 Classroom Blocks

6 minutes ago Sun, 03 Dec 2023 14:56:01 GMT

Zimplats last week handed over two classroom blocks and ablution facilities to authorities at Turf Primary School in Mhondoro Ngezi District, Mashonaland West Province.

The platinum miner reportedly spent US$380 000 building the facilities in an attempt to relieve congestion at the elementary school.

The Minister of Mashonaland West Provincial Affairs and Devolution, Marian Chombo, formally handed them over to the Mhondoro Ngezi Rural District Council. Business Times quoted Chombo as saying:

