David Coltart Blames Administration For Zimbabwe's Failure To Qualify For Cricket World Cup
David Coltart, a former Minister of Primary and Secondary Education in Zimbabwe, has attributed the Chevrons’ failure to qualify for the Cricket World Cup to poor administration. Despite their impressive victory over Kenya in the Africa qualifier tournament, Zimbabwe did not make it to the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024.
Expressing his disappointment, Coltart, who is also a member of the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) party, highlighted the detrimental influence of successive administrations dominated by ZANU PF politicians on the country’s cricket. He laid blame on these administrations for undermining the sport’s development and progress. He said:
Undoubtedly today is one of the bleakest days for Zimbabwe #Cricket. I am so sorry for all the lads and Dave Houghton who have tried so hard. Ultimately I blame successive administrations dominated by Zanu PF politicians which have undermined cricket so terribly in our Nation. But I remain a fervent fan and a new dawn will still arise. Our cricket is simply a reflection of all else which is wrong with our Nation. We need to get the fundamentals right – starting by taking cricket administration out of the hands of politicians- myself included- and allowing those who have played the game at the highest level, and therefore know the game, to run it.Feedback
While David Coltart’s criticism of the Zimbabwe Cricket administration received some support, others disagreed and placed the blame on the players and coaches. Some argued that the team should take responsibility for their loss to Uganda, which was seen as a weaker team. They believed that blaming the administration was a deflection from the players’ performance.
Others raised concerns about the state of sports in Zimbabwe, highlighting issues such as decaying facilities and the neglect of sports by the government. They expressed the need for a change in administration, selectors, and overall culture within Zimbabwean cricket.
Some comments veered off-topic, with individuals bringing up historical issues such as the lack of opportunities for black players during the Selous Scouts era and making political statements.
