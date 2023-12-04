Government Is Focused On Creating More Job Opportunities For Young People - VP Chiwenga

Road rehabilitation and installation of electricity is supposed to be done by councils, but they are failing to. The government is drilling boreholes and rehabilitating roads because the council has failed.

Under the road rehabilitation programme, we fixed several roads which include 12th Avenues, George Avenue, Masiyephambili and Nketa Drive and we will continue with the programmes regardless of the failures of the council.

Chiwenga pledged to end the water crisis in Cowdray Park through installation of pipes which will carry water to the high-density suburb.

Ending the water crisis in Cowdray Park was another key focus for Chiwenga. He expressed plans to install pipes that would carry water from the Gwayi-Shangani Dam to the high-density suburb. He also mentioned efforts to address the water crisis in Bulawayo by sourcing water from Eppington Forest and utilising dams in Matabeleland South.

Zimbabwe has a high unemployment rate, and the government has struggled to create enough jobs. Water shortages in the Matabeleland region have been a long-standing issue. The government planned to build a 250km pipeline to address the water challenges, as well as draw water from the Zambezi River. However, after over 100 years, these projects remain incomplete, causing frustration and negatively impacting the lives of Zimbabweans.

