Government Is Focused On Creating More Job Opportunities For Young People - VP Chiwenga
Vice President Constantino Chiwenga has announced that the government is focused on creating more job opportunities for young people. He made this statement while addressing ZANU PF supporters at a rally in Cowdray Park, Bulawayo. Chiwenga who is the Acting President was campaigning for ZANU PF candidates, Aurther Mujeyi and Kidwel Mujuru, who are vying for the Cowdray Park seat and council ward, respectively.
Chiwenga stated that the recent recalls within the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) party have worked in ZANU PF’s favour. He mentioned that the opposition party’s confusion led to the removal of their representatives in Parliament, creating an opportunity for new elections. He added:
We will create working places for youths and women who will be assisted with loans from women’s bank and youth empowerment bank and we will ensure that every house gets title deeds.Feedback
Road rehabilitation and installation of electricity is supposed to be done by councils, but they are failing to. The government is drilling boreholes and rehabilitating roads because the council has failed.
Under the road rehabilitation programme, we fixed several roads which include 12th Avenues, George Avenue, Masiyephambili and Nketa Drive and we will continue with the programmes regardless of the failures of the council.
Get Pindula News on our WhatsApp Channel
Subscribe here: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029Va84dngJP21B2nWeyM3v
Chiwenga pledged to end the water crisis in Cowdray Park through installation of pipes which will carry water to the high-density suburb.
Ending the water crisis in Cowdray Park was another key focus for Chiwenga. He expressed plans to install pipes that would carry water from the Gwayi-Shangani Dam to the high-density suburb. He also mentioned efforts to address the water crisis in Bulawayo by sourcing water from Eppington Forest and utilising dams in Matabeleland South.
Zimbabwe has a high unemployment rate, and the government has struggled to create enough jobs. Water shortages in the Matabeleland region have been a long-standing issue. The government planned to build a 250km pipeline to address the water challenges, as well as draw water from the Zambezi River. However, after over 100 years, these projects remain incomplete, causing frustration and negatively impacting the lives of Zimbabweans.
More Pindula News
Tags
0 Comments
Leave a CommentGenerate a Whatsapp Message
Buy Phones on Credit.More Deals