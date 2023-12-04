Latvia Sends Shipment Of 7,000 Tons Of Mineral Fertilizers To Zimbabwe
On 27 November 2023, a shipment of mineral fertilizers was sent from the port of Riga in Latvia to Zimbabwe. The shipment, totalling seven thousand tons, was a donation to the UN World Food Programme. This was the second shipment of a larger quantity of 200,000 tons of mineral fertilizers, originating from Russia and stored in Latvia.
In a statement seen by Pindula News, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Northern European country said these fertilizers are owned by companies that are under sanctions from the European Union.
The UN World Food Programme plans to organise more shipments of sanctioned mineral fertilizers from Latvia shortly. Read the statement in part:
The UN World Food Programme plans to organise the next shipment of sanctioned mineral fertilizer from Latvia soon in order to provide support to countries the most in need of those products.
In December 2022, the Cabinet of Ministers in Latvia responded to a request from the United Nations to help mitigate the negative consequences of the war in Ukraine and address food crises in African and Latin American countries. They decided to support the donation of mineral fertilizers owned by companies under EU sanctions, through the UN World Food Programme. The first shipment was sent to Kenya in the spring of 2023.
Get Pindula News on our WhatsApp Channel
Subscribe here: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029Va84dngJP21B2nWeyM3v
Latvia, along with its foreign partners and international organizations, continues to provide support to countries affected by the food crisis caused by the war in Ukraine. They are working together to alleviate the difficulties faced by these nations.