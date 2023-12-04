Latvia Sends Shipment Of 7,000 Tons Of Mineral Fertilizers To Zimbabwe

3 minutes ago Mon, 04 Dec 2023 12:17:01 GMT

On 27 November 2023, a shipment of mineral fertilizers was sent from the port of Riga in Latvia to Zimbabwe. The shipment, totalling seven thousand tons, was a donation to the UN World Food Programme. This was the second shipment of a larger quantity of 200,000 tons of mineral fertilizers, originating from Russia and stored in Latvia.

In a statement seen by Pindula News, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Northern European country said these fertilizers are owned by companies that are under sanctions from the European Union.

The UN World Food Programme plans to organise more shipments of sanctioned mineral fertilizers from Latvia shortly. Read the statement in part:

