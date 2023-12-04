Police Investigating Murder Of A 78-year-old Woman

5 minutes ago Mon, 04 Dec 2023 10:36:51 GMT

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) is currently investigating a murder case involving a 78-year-old woman named Aletah Tsvangirai. According to a statement by the police, Aletah was discovered lifeless in her bedroom in Murozvi Village, Chief Chireya, Gokwe. The police report seen by Pindula News reveals that she had suffered a fractured skull and was bleeding from her head, indicating that she had been brutally attacked with an axe by an unidentified suspect. This incident occurred on 1 December 2023, according to the police report. Read the report:

In a separate incident, the police in Southlea Park are appealing for any information that may lead to the arrest of a male suspect known only as Arnold. He is being sought in connection with a murder that took place on 2 December 2023 at Hopley Shopping Centre, where a 35-year-old man named Stanford Matongo lost his life. The suspect allegedly engaged in an argument with the victim during a drinking session and proceeded to stab him once in the ribs with a sharp object. The details surrounding the argument and the motive for the attack remain undisclosed.

