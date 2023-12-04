Police Investigating Murder Of A 78-year-old Woman
The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) is currently investigating a murder case involving a 78-year-old woman named Aletah Tsvangirai. According to a statement by the police, Aletah was discovered lifeless in her bedroom in Murozvi Village, Chief Chireya, Gokwe. The police report seen by Pindula News reveals that she had suffered a fractured skull and was bleeding from her head, indicating that she had been brutally attacked with an axe by an unidentified suspect. This incident occurred on 1 December 2023, according to the police report. Read the report:
Police in Gokwe are investigating a case of murder which occurred at a house in Murozvi Village, Chief Chireya, Gokwe on 01/12/23 in which Aletah Tsvangirai (78) died. The body of the victim was found lying on the floor in a bedroom hut with a fractured skull and was bleeding from the head after she was struck with an axe by an unknown suspect.
In a separate incident, the police in Southlea Park are appealing for any information that may lead to the arrest of a male suspect known only as Arnold. He is being sought in connection with a murder that took place on 2 December 2023 at Hopley Shopping Centre, where a 35-year-old man named Stanford Matongo lost his life. The suspect allegedly engaged in an argument with the victim during a drinking session and proceeded to stab him once in the ribs with a sharp object. The details surrounding the argument and the motive for the attack remain undisclosed.
Authorities are urging anyone with relevant information regarding these cases to report it to the nearest police station.
