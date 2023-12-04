Pindula|Search Pindula
Account
HomeBusiness

ZESA Announces Planned Power Interruptions In Mt Hampden Harare Region

6 minutes agoMon, 04 Dec 2023 16:42:14 GMT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedIn
ZESA Announces Planned Power Interruptions In Mt Hampden Harare Region

The Zimbabwe Electricity Transmission and Distribution Company (ZETDC), which is a subordinate of the Zimbabwe Electricity Supply Authority (ZESA), has announced that there will be planned power interruptions in the Mt Hampden area of Harare. These interruptions are scheduled for specific hours and are necessary for maintenance work.

On Wednesday, 6th December 2023, from 8:00 AM to 6:00 PM, the following areas will be affected: Willdale Bricks, Predon Bricks, Solar Farming, Billinski Farm, Gwebi College, Madzorera Farm, and the surrounding areas.

On Thursday, 7th December 2023, there will be power interruptions in Cyber City, Obrim Bricks, Prawell Bricks, Glenara Farm, GoodHope, Anortt Farm, Goodhope Farm, and the surrounding areas.

In a statement seen by Pindula News, the power utility said during this time, customers are advised to treat all circuits as Low Voltage Electricity (LVE) because power may be restored without prior notice.

More: Pindula News

Get Pindula News on our WhatsApp Channel

Subscribe here: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029Va84dngJP21B2nWeyM3v

Share to WhatsApp

Tags

Mt Hampden Harare Region

0 Comments

Leave a Comment

Generate a Whatsapp Message

Buy Phones on Credit.

More Deals
Feedback