ZESA Announces Planned Power Interruptions In Mt Hampden Harare Region

6 minutes ago Mon, 04 Dec 2023 16:42:14 GMT

The Zimbabwe Electricity Transmission and Distribution Company (ZETDC), which is a subordinate of the Zimbabwe Electricity Supply Authority (ZESA), has announced that there will be planned power interruptions in the Mt Hampden area of Harare. These interruptions are scheduled for specific hours and are necessary for maintenance work.

On Wednesday, 6th December 2023, from 8:00 AM to 6:00 PM, the following areas will be affected: Willdale Bricks, Predon Bricks, Solar Farming, Billinski Farm, Gwebi College, Madzorera Farm, and the surrounding areas.

On Thursday, 7th December 2023, there will be power interruptions in Cyber City, Obrim Bricks, Prawell Bricks, Glenara Farm, GoodHope, Anortt Farm, Goodhope Farm, and the surrounding areas.

Feedback