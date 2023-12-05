Warriors Will Play Their Next Match At The National Sports Stadium - Deputy Minister

I am sure you heard that in the budget we have been allocated funds which are specifically for the development of our stadiums. We would want to assure the nation that next year 2024, we will see the Warriors play at the National Sports Stadium.

Zimbabwe is set to host Benin for Match Day 3 of the World Cup qualifiers in the first week of June.

Finance Minister Mthuli Ncube has pledged ZWL$136 billion (approximately US$20 million) towards sports development, including the renovation of major stadiums and recreational facilities. The National Sports Stadium, in particular, requires improvements such as bucket seats and electronic entrance gates (turnstiles).

Other efforts to refurbish stadiums include the Harare City Council’s work on Rufaro Stadium and Walter Magaya’s development of a 5,000-seater stadium called Heart Stadium, with plans to expand it to accommodate 25,000 fans.

