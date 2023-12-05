WATCH: British Govt Banning Care Workers From Bringing Over Their Families

Here are the measures outlined by the British government:

1. Health and care visas: Overseas care workers will not be allowed to bring their family members (a husband or wife, civil partner or unmarried partner, and children under 18) with them to prevent misuse of the health and care visa. Care firms sponsoring visa applications must be regulated by the Care Quality Commission.

2. Skilled worker visa minimum salary: The minimum salary requirement for skilled worker visas will increase by almost 50% from £26,200 to £38,700. However, health and care workers will have a lower threshold.

3. Shortage occupation list: The government aims to reform the system for workers in sectors facing staff shortages, making it harder for them to hire overseas workers at discounted rates. The list of jobs on the shortage occupation list will also be reviewed and reduced.

4. Family visas: The minimum financial requirement for family visas will be raised to £38,700 to ensure that those bringing dependants can financially support them. Currently, the threshold is set at £18,600, based on 2012 rates.

5. Student visas: The government will review the graduate route to prevent misuse and protect the quality of UK higher education. This follows previous restrictions on family members accompanying students on their visas. Watch the video below for more.

