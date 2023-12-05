ZERA Reduces Fuel Prices With Effect From 4 December 2023

Blend – E20 (ZWL/litre) 8 999.06;

Blend – E20 (US$/litre) 1.55

Get Pindula News on our WhatsApp Channel Subscribe here: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029Va84dngJP21B2nWeyM3v

ZERA announced that the fuel prices will be effective until 4th January 2024. The regulator set the blending ratio at E20. According to ZERA, operators have the option to sell petroleum products below the prescribed prices if they have trading advantages. Operators must display the prices prominently as per the fuel pricing regulations. Stakeholders are advised to verify the petroleum price releases on the official ZERA website, Facebook, or Twitter.

Fuel Prices Trend:

November 2023:

Diesel 50: ZWL$9 971.19/litre

Diesel 50: US$1.74/litre

Blend – E20: ZWL$8 957.19/litre

Blend – E20: US$ 1.56/litre

October 2023:

Diesel 50: ZWL$10,032.51/litre

Diesel 50: US$1.79/litre

Blend – E20: ZWL$9,247.71/litre

Blend – E20: US$1.65/litre

September 2023:

Diesel 50: ZWL8 160.44/litre Diesel 50: US$1.76/litre Blend – E20: ZWL$7 648.14/litre Blend – E20: US$1.65/litre August 2023: Diesel 50: ZWL7,492.63 Diesel 50: US$1.65, Blend – E20: ZWL7,300.72 Blend – E20: US$1.61 July 2023: Diesel 50: ZWL9,200.03 Diesel 50: US$1.58; Blend – E20: ZWL9,113.66 Blend – E20: US$1.57. More Pindula News

Tags

Leave a Comment