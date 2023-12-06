Brito's Contract As Warriors Coach Expires At The End Of December - ZIFA

6 minutes ago Wed, 06 Dec 2023 11:37:13 GMT

The Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) has announced that the contract of Warriors head coach Baltemar Brito will expire at the end of December. ZIFA needs to negotiate a new contract and work permit for the coach, as his current contract was based on his tenure with Highlanders, which also ends on December 31. There is a risk that if ZIFA delays the process, Brito could be persuaded to work elsewhere, leaving the Warriors without a coach for upcoming assignments in the next year.

Initially, when ZIFA hired Brito two months ago to lead the Warriors in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers, it was believed that his contract, along with fitness and conditioning coach Antonio Torres, would run until June 24, when the ZIFA normalisation committee’s tenure ends. However, it has now been clarified that their contracts were aligned with their time at Highlanders.

ZIFA normalisation committee chairman, Lincoln Mutasa, explained that they will need to revisit the contracts and decide whether to seek an extension. Mutasa told NewsDay:

