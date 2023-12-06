CCC Joins Case In Which Tshabangu Demands Removal Of Recalled MPs From By-elections

2 minutes ago Wed, 06 Dec 2023 14:20:49 GMT

The Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) has joined court proceedings in a case where Sengezo Tshabangu is demanding the removal of CCC legislators from contesting in Saturday’s by-elections. Tshabangu claims to be the interim secretary general of the CCC and had previously recalled 15 MPs, stating that they were no longer members of the party.

The recalled legislators filed an urgent court application, but it was dismissed by the High Court. The court ruled that the lawmakers failed to prove their membership in the CCC and also did not include the CCC as a respondent in their case. The legislators then filed an appeal, but it was struck off by the Supreme Court due to incorrect filing.

Tshabangu also filed another application arguing that the recalled legislators should not be allowed to file nomination papers for the by-election under the CCC, according to NewZimbabwe. The matter was supposed to be heard on Tuesday but was postponed to Wednesday after the CCC requested to be joined in the proceedings. Nqobani Sithole representing Tshabangu said:

