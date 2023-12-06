Civil Registry Extends Operating Hours As Passport Applications Surge

4 minutes ago Wed, 06 Dec 2023 10:57:32 GMT

The Zimbabwean government has extended the operating hours of the Civil Registry Department in response to a surge in passport applications. Passport seekers say the surge was triggered by a proposal by Finance Minister Mthuli Ncube to increase passport fees from next month. The fee for an ordinary passport is set to rise from US$120 to US$200, while an emergency travel document will be priced at US$300, up from US$200.

To cope with the overwhelming demand, the Civil Registry Department announced that passport offices will now open from 7:00 AM to 7:00 PM on weekdays and from 8:00 AM to 3:00 PM on Saturdays, NewsDay reported citing a statement by the Civil Registry Department. The statement read further suggesting that the number of passport seekers usually goes up during the festive season. The statement read in part: