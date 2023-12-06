Civil Registry Extends Operating Hours As Passport Applications Surge
The Zimbabwean government has extended the operating hours of the Civil Registry Department in response to a surge in passport applications. Passport seekers say the surge was triggered by a proposal by Finance Minister Mthuli Ncube to increase passport fees from next month. The fee for an ordinary passport is set to rise from US$120 to US$200, while an emergency travel document will be priced at US$300, up from US$200.
To cope with the overwhelming demand, the Civil Registry Department announced that passport offices will now open from 7:00 AM to 7:00 PM on weekdays and from 8:00 AM to 3:00 PM on Saturdays, NewsDay reported citing a statement by the Civil Registry Department. The statement read further suggesting that the number of passport seekers usually goes up during the festive season. The statement read in part:
This is in response to an increase in the number of clients visiting our passport offices.
Moreover, the recent announcement by the Government in relation to the proposed increase of passport fees with effect from 01 January 2024 has also contributed to clients rushing to apply for passports before the deadline.
With industry and schools closed, and returning citizens from the diaspora taking advantage of their visit to have their documents processed, the Department witnesses an influx of clients visiting its passport offices,” it said.
In this regard, the department is extending its operating hours to facilitate efficient e-passport services in response to the high demand.
Many Zimbabweans are seeking passports to escape the country’s ongoing socio-economic crisis and find better opportunities abroad. The passport is an essential travel document that opens up possibilities for education, employment, and a better quality of life outside the country.
