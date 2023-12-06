State Drops Charges Against Gift Siziba And Other CCC Activists
Charges against Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) activists from Bulawayo, including two Members of Parliament, have been dropped due to a lack of evidence. The activists, including recalled Tshabalala-Pelandaba legislator Gift Siziba and Bulawayo Central legislator Surrender Kapoikulu, were accused of defacing a rival’s campaign posters. However, the state withdrew the charges as they were unable to provide sufficient evidence to support the accusations.
The complainant in the case was Soneni Moyo, a CCC candidate who had lost in the August 23 elections. It was alleged that on August 16, the CCC activists went to Pelandaba shops and removed Moyo’s campaign posters from walls and Zesa poles. Moyo reported the incident to the police at Western Commonage, leading to the charges being filed against the activists.
However, the activists’ lawyer, Tinashe Runganga, argued that the charges were baseless and lacked evidence, NewsDay reported. He stated that they had been challenging the accusations from the beginning, knowing that there was no substantial proof. Runganga added:
We have been challenging this from the onset because we know there was no evidence.
It’s now up to the accused persons to go after the complainant to sue for damages of malicious prosecution and malicious arrest.
Get Pindula News on our WhatsApp Channel
Subscribe here: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029Va84dngJP21B2nWeyM3v
Reacting to the dropped charges, Gift Siziba expressed that this case has further strengthened their resolve. He believes that it confirms their previously stated position that the justice system in the country is being abused for political purposes. He said they remain committed to their cause, understanding that these challenges are part of the trials and tribulations that come with fighting for change and democracy.
Siziba also said that he plans to sue the complainant for US$100,000. He believes that this amount should compensate him for the time he had to spend attending court sessions instead of carrying out his duties as a Member of Parliament.