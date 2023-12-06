State Drops Charges Against Gift Siziba And Other CCC Activists

6 minutes ago Wed, 06 Dec 2023 06:00:08 GMT

Charges against Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) activists from Bulawayo, including two Members of Parliament, have been dropped due to a lack of evidence. The activists, including recalled Tshabalala-Pelandaba legislator Gift Siziba and Bulawayo Central legislator Surrender Kapoikulu, were accused of defacing a rival’s campaign posters. However, the state withdrew the charges as they were unable to provide sufficient evidence to support the accusations.

The complainant in the case was Soneni Moyo, a CCC candidate who had lost in the August 23 elections. It was alleged that on August 16, the CCC activists went to Pelandaba shops and removed Moyo’s campaign posters from walls and Zesa poles. Moyo reported the incident to the police at Western Commonage, leading to the charges being filed against the activists.

However, the activists’ lawyer, Tinashe Runganga, argued that the charges were baseless and lacked evidence, NewsDay reported. He stated that they had been challenging the accusations from the beginning, knowing that there was no substantial proof. Runganga added:

