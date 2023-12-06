Zimbabwean Embassy Updating Database Of Zimbabwean Students Studying In Zambia

We also have the President‘s sponsorship programme known as the ED UNZA scheme, where we have students at the University of Zambia. There are other universities where we have Zimbabweans and of late we have noticed an increase in the number of students that are coming into Zambia, but what I want to urge parents and guardians out there is that whenever your child is coming to learn in a foreign land, please be interested to know where are they going to be staying, do they have accommodation. Secondly, are their permits in order?

We must also be informed as the embassy that you have your children coming to learn here because when they are here we are their mothers and fathers, we represent the interest of all Zimbabweans here so if there are any challenges they should know where to find us.

Ambassador Charamba highlighted that the embassy is open to all Zimbabweans living in Zambia. She encouraged them to take advantage of the COMESA free trade area and the COMESA simplified trade facility to enhance their businesses and economic opportunities.

