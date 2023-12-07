CCC Appeals Removal Of Recalled Candidates From Ballots For 09 December By-elections

3 minutes ago Thu, 07 Dec 2023 16:20:17 GMT

The Citizens’ Coalition for Change (CCC) led by Nelson Chamisa says it has appealed against a High Court decision to disqualify its candidates from contesting in the 09 December 2023 by-elections.

Justice Never Katiyo on Thursday granted an application by the party’s self-declared interim Secretary General Sengezo Tshabangu to bar recalled CCC candidates from participating in the upcoming by-elections.

CCC’s deputy spokesman Gift Siziba said the party has appealed against the decision by Justice Katiyo at the Supreme Court. He said:

