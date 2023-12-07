CCC Says "A Precedent Was Established" As Court Reserves Ruling On Recalled MPs

Tshabangu’s lawyer Lewis Uriri said the MPs should be barred from contesting under the name of a party from which they were recalled.

In a statement, CCC said Zimbabweans should be allowed to decide who they want to be represented by. Read the statement:

As we await Justice Katiyo’s ruling on the attempt by a ZANU PF imposter, Sengezo Tshabangu to exclude our members from participating in the upcoming by-elections, which are a result of a fraudulent process, it is important to note that the imposter lacks both the legal and political mandate to do so due to established precedents.

For record purposes, CCC, led by our Change Champion in Chief, President Nelson Chamisa, has not issued any recalls of its members from council, parliament, or the senate.

The recalls that occurred were a result of a fraudulent process by an imposter and were necessitated by Zanu PF through the abuse of state institutions.

Our members, who have been officially included on the ballot as confirmed by the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission, will participate in the forthcoming elections as members of the CCC, under the leadership of President Nelson Chamisa.

Removing our candidates from the ballot based on an application from an imposter would undoubtedly subject the judicial system and the electoral process to scrutiny, as a precedent has already been established.

In 2018, the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission allowed more than two MDC Alliance candidates to run in a single ward or constituency.

This issue persisted in the recent controversial 2023 elections, where more than two candidates were permitted to represent the CCC in a single ward or constituency.

Despite our legal team’s numerous attempts to prevent these fraudulent members from representing the CCC, their efforts were in vain.

Ironically, the same imposter played a prominent role in approving these dubious candidates as legitimate representatives of our party, even though they were not. The courts sanctioned this occurrence.

A precedent has been established, and it is now up to the highest court in the land, the people, to decide who they want to be represented by.

Meanwhile, Justice Katiyo has reserved judgment in the case involving the imposter seeking to remove our candidates from the ballot.