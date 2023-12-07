Chaos As Job Seekers Stampede For Work At PSC Job Fair

According to the PSC, thousands of young people in the 19 to 30 year-age group turned up for the fair, holding envelopes with their CVs and college certificates.

They hoped to be registered on a database of job seekers in the PSC and Government ministries.

People stamped on each other in the rush to enter a large hall where the registration was taking place and security guards used batons to restore order, but people still surged forward.

PSC Chairman Vincent Hungwe said the Job Fair was a pleasant challenge because of the overwhelming number of graduates that came. Yet, their qualifications proved that the country had excess requisite skills enough to serve in all sectors.

Secretary to Service Commissions, Tsitsi Choruma said that the Job Fair served as a timely succession plan to infuse into the Government, young graduates such as doctors, female engineers, etc.

Meanwhile, Commissioner in the Public Service Commission Larry Mavima told reporters that the decision by the Commission to target the 19 to 30-year-old group was driven by the Commission’s desire to encourage qualified youths to serve the Government and further develop their skills early in life.

Zimbabwe has an acute shortage of formal jobs and millions of people eke out a living by vending and other informal activities.

