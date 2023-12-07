Harare Council Shuts Down Prince Edward Water Treatment Plant

Due to this most of the southern suburbs supplied from P.E. are being affected by the closure of the plant.

These areas include R.G. Mugabe International Airport, Cranborne, and Hatfield, Chitungwiza, Mbare, Sunningdale and Graniteside.

However, some supplies are being received from Warren Control through the interconnector at George Road and Seke Road.

Chitungwiza did not get any supplies over the past 24 hours, whilst Norton received 6 ML.

In an earlier update on Tuesday, the local authority said the two dams were at 13.7% (≈ 925 ML) and 13.5% (≈ 516 ML) full, and as a result, the water level in Seke was below the abstraction level. It said:

Although the upstream dams of Dema 1 and Dema 2 were opened on 21/11/23, no significant inflows have been recorded.

The closure of Prince Edward comes as Harare is grappling with a cholera outbreak that has claimed several lives.

Harare residents are often forced to resort to contaminated sources of water due to the scarcity of the precious liquid.

More: Pindula News

