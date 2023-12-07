High Court Blocks Recalled CCC MPs From Contesting In By-elections

However, the MPs successfully filed their nomination papers for the by-elections under CCC which triggered the latest challenge by Tshabangu.

Tshabangu’s lawyer Lewis Uriri argued that the MPs should be barred from contesting under the name of a party from which they were recalled.

Justice Katiyo granted Tshabangu’s request, and this means the affected MPs will not contest in Saturday’s by-elections.

Only the CCC Mabvuku-Tafara candidate, Munyaradzi Kufahakutizwi, will contest after Tshabangu said his recall was due to an error.

Tshabangu’s lawyer Nqobani Sithole was quoted by NewZimbabwe.com as saying:

We only dealt with the names which our client provided us. I don’t know he (Kufahakutizwi) was not on the list. We don’t interrogate our client. We only take instructions.

Justice Katiyo’s brief court order reads:

Whereupon after reading documents filed of record and hearing counsel it is ordered that: the decision of the Nomination Court sitting at Harare, Bulawayo, Gwanda, Lupane and/or any other location around the country on 7 November 2023 to accept the nomination papers and candidature of 1st to 22nd respondents for election in the by-elections set to be conducted on 9 December 2023 is unlawful, of no force and effect and hereby set aside. The 1st to 22nd respondents are not candidates for election in the by-elections scheduled to be conducted on 9 December 2023. That 23rd and 24th respondents shall not include the names of 1st to 22nd respondents in the preparation of ballot papers to be used in the by-elections scheduled to be conducted on 9 December 2023.

More: Pindula News

