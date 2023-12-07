Mufakose Murderer Was On Police's Wanted List | Report

Prosecutors allege a relationship between the two had deteriorated leading to the gruesome murder on Sunday night when Nyamhunga killed one of Mauka’s children, by using a knife to stab him in the neck, before attempting to kill the deceased’s sister.

Nyamhunga, an employee of Koala Meats in Chitungwiza, appeared at the Mbare Magistrate Court following his arrest in Waterfalls on Tuesday morning.

He appeared before Mbare magistrate Batanai Madzingira, who referred him to the High Court for bail application.

Prosecutor Fidelis Chiherenge said on Sunday, 03 December 2023, at around 7 PM, Nyamhunga went to Mauka’s house in Mufakose where he found her three children aged 5, 8 and 12 years alone.

Nyamhunga allegedly called Mauka to inquire about her whereabouts.

Mauka told him she was returning from watching the Chibuku Super Cup final between Dynamos and Ngezi Platinum Stars in Mhondoro.

It is alleged that an argument ensued over the phone.

The State said Nyamhunga instructed the two girls to sleep on the floor while he, and the five-year-old boy, slept on the bed.

At around 8.30 PM, Nyamhunga took a kitchen knife and slit the boy’s throat leading, to his death.

Nyamhunga allegedly stabbed the eight-year-old girl in the throat, but the girl’s screams made him panic.

The girl sustained a deep cut and ran to a neighbour’s house, while Nyamhunga fled the scene.

The neighbour called Maunga informing her about the attack.

More: Pindula News

