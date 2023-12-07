Passports No Longer Required When Travelling Between Zimbabwe And Botswana - Mnangagwa
President Emmerson Mnangagwa has said Zimbabwe and Botswana have begun working on the modalities to scrap passport requirements to pave the way for the movement of people and goods between the two countries.
Mnangagwa was speaking during a Presidential panel discussion in Botswana at the Kusi Ideas Festival which is being co-hosted by the Nation Media Group of Kenya and the Government of Botswana, this Thursday.
He said he had agreed with his counterpart, President Mokgweetsi Masisi, to initiate the process in terms of the law. The Chronicle quoted Mnangagwa as saying:
We have agreed that from now on, we will instruct our officials so that there would be no question of how to enter Zimbabwe; and how to enter Botswana. That should be cleared.
The two of us have agreed because we are African. We should be able to walk into Botswana, walk into Zambia, walk into Kenya. Why should we restrict ourselves?
According to the Ministry of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services, the Kusi Ideas Festival is aimed at discussing challenges facing Africa, as well as possible solutions and innovations needed to promote inclusive and sustainable development.
The festival is running under the theme, “Africa’s Agenda 2063: Making the Dream Come True.”
