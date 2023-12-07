Passports No Longer Required When Travelling Between Zimbabwe And Botswana - Mnangagwa

5 minutes ago Thu, 07 Dec 2023 12:44:44 GMT

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has said Zimbabwe and Botswana have begun working on the modalities to scrap passport requirements to pave the way for the movement of people and goods between the two countries.

Mnangagwa was speaking during a Presidential panel discussion in Botswana at the Kusi Ideas Festival which is being co-hosted by the Nation Media Group of Kenya and the Government of Botswana, this Thursday.

He said he had agreed with his counterpart, President Mokgweetsi Masisi, to initiate the process in terms of the law. The Chronicle quoted Mnangagwa as saying:

